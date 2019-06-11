|
|
Kranz, Douglas Douglas Kranz passed away peacefully in hospice on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 63 years after a valiant struggle with cancer. Doug graduated from Pulaski High School and earned his undergraduate degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He enjoyed several years of teaching children with learning disabilities, followed by a successful career in high-end retail (principally at Bloomingdale's). He is survived by his devoted husband, Eric Hickson, and was preceded in death by his parents Severin and Alvina (nee Migdal). As a only child, Doug adored the connections of extended family, whether it was his many aunts, uncles and cousins on both the Kranz and Migdal sides of the family or else his chosen circle of close friends, several of whom dated back to early childhood. Simultaneously a homebody and a world traveler, Doug loved to entertain; his showmanship and style will be forever missed by all who knew him. Memorial donations in Doug's memory can be made to your local Humane Society chapter or any similar animal charity.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019