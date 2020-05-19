Douglas L. "Doug" Budney
Douglas L. Budney "Doug"

Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly from natural causes on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving son of Leonard and the late Marilyn Budney. Cherished brother of Tammy (Kevin) Hablewitz, Michael and Rebecca. Dear nephew of Edward "Jonesy" Budney. Beloved uncle of Brittany, Nathan, and Amanda Hablewitz, Zechariah and Joshua Budney, Rachel (Jeremy) Groth, Charmaine Sparks, Angela (Jeffrey) Rivers. Cherished great-uncle of Mason and Hunter Groth. Cousin of Patricia, Donna, Jerry, and Chrissy Wiese. Doug is preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Rose Budney. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family and close friends. A live stream of Doug's funeral services will be viewable online on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 P.M.

Doug was in pain. Doug was loved. Doug believed in Jesus.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
