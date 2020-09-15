1/1
Douglas "Bud" Mercier
1934 - 2020
Douglas "Bud" Mercier

Menomonee Falls - Douglas "Bud" Mercier Age 86, of Menomonee Falls. Born February 20, 1934. The Lord called him home on September 13, 2020. Hardworking and very loved Dad of Dan, Debbie, Denise, Dave (Sue), Dale, Dennis and Don. Adored and very loved Grandpa of Jesse (Cari), Natie (Andy), Frankie Jr., Aimee (Tyler), Amanda, Nick and Aimee. Much loved and favorite Great Grandpa Donuts to Liana, Jasmine, Owen, Jamie, Jeramia, Madison, Naomi, Lyla, Jake, Brooklyn, Genevieve, Cody, Hope, Taya, Adrian, Luke and Savanna. He is survived by his sister Patricia Kleven of LaCrosse, WI and sister in law Marion Mercier of Brookfield and by many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Iva Mercier, George and Grace Mercier.

Dad was a proud military veteran. He proudly served in the United States Navy and United States Army with the sixth armored division. He had many stories to share. Dad was a retiree from WE-energies after 44 years of service. He then served on Apple Valley Condo Board as president for 4 years. He also worked at Bradley Corporation for 5 years. Dad was always there to lend a helping hand. When we thought he finally retired he would carry his tools in his car and fix anything that needed it. No job was ever left unfinished with Dad. He was a dedicated Packer fan. He will always be known for his great sense of humor.

A special thank you to the staff at Community Memorial/Froedtert Hospital and Clinic, especially Vicki and Nancy. And Horizon Home Care, especially Kelly.

Dad and Grandpa, you never looked for praise, never one to boast. You just went on quietly working for those you loved the most. Your dreams were seldom spoken, your wants were very few. And most of the time your worries went unspoken too. You were a firm foundation through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings is calling you our Dad. You taught us well Dad! You will always be forever in our hearts! Thanks for everything! Love you always and Forever!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Douglas Mercier. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4pm until time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Burial and Military Honors will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. Procession to the cemetery will begin at the Funeral Home at 9:30am.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
18
Service
07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
19
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
