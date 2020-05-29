Douglas Paul "Doug" Dreifke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Paul Dreifke "Doug"

Died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 71. Devoted father of Andrea (Greg) Joseph. Loving grandpa of Hazel and Elijah. Dear brother of Mark Dreifke and Peggy (Ralph) Hashoian. Caring uncle of Rachel and Kelly. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved