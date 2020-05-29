Douglas Paul Dreifke "Doug"
Died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 71. Devoted father of Andrea (Greg) Joseph. Loving grandpa of Hazel and Elijah. Dear brother of Mark Dreifke and Peggy (Ralph) Hashoian. Caring uncle of Rachel and Kelly. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 71. Devoted father of Andrea (Greg) Joseph. Loving grandpa of Hazel and Elijah. Dear brother of Mark Dreifke and Peggy (Ralph) Hashoian. Caring uncle of Rachel and Kelly. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.