Peot , Douglas Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband and friend of Jelene. Beloved dad of Chad (Mary Ellen), Michael, Jill (Mathias) Niessen, Kristine (Rick) Snyder, Tom Bieske and Patti (Kevin) King. Adored grandpa of 11. Doug was preceded in death by his first wife Dory, and his brothers Kenny and Ronnie. Doug will be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. The Visitation for Doug will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Christ the Servant Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a in Doug's name would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019