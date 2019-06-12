Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Christ the Servant Church
2016 Center Road
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ the Servant Church
2016 Center Road
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Peot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Peot

Notice Condolences Flowers

Douglas Peot Notice
Peot , Douglas Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband and friend of Jelene. Beloved dad of Chad (Mary Ellen), Michael, Jill (Mathias) Niessen, Kristine (Rick) Snyder, Tom Bieske and Patti (Kevin) King. Adored grandpa of 11. Doug was preceded in death by his first wife Dory, and his brothers Kenny and Ronnie. Doug will be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. The Visitation for Doug will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Christ the Servant Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a in Doug's name would be greatly appreciated by the family.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
Download Now
jsonline