Douglas R. Gill



Passed away unexpectedly at their summer home on June 12, 2020 at the age of 58. Adoring husband and best friend of Gail (nee) Nuernberg and beloved son of the late Dolores and Richard Gill.



Loving brother of David (Karin), Dennis (Jan), Donna (Paul) Donnelly, Doreen (Steve) Kolata and Debbie (John) Karner and caring brother-in-law of Robert (Susan) Nuernberg, Brian (Julie) Nuernberg, Tammy (Jeff) Schloemer and Jim (Mikayla) Nuernberg. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law Elaine Nuernberg and all of his wonderful nieces and nephews.



Doug recently retired from UPS after 36 years of dedicated service. He was "Mr. Fix-It" with a talent to repair everything.



He will be deeply missed by his fishing buddy, Thomas Tessmer, all his UPS friends and many others, and especially his four-legged companion, Bella Lucy.



Doug's wishes were not to have any funeral services. However, there will be a celebration of his life to be scheduled at a later date.









