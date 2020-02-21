Resources
Milwaukee - Passed on peacefully, February 18, 2020, aged 91 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; his children, Candice (Armen) and Jeffrey (Donna); grandchildren, Ashley and Bradley, Gregory and Eliot; great-grandchildren, Bella and Leo; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Pat; nieces, Pati and Debbie, and nephew, T.J. (Rita).

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Douglas served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, worked as a mechanical engineer at Rexnord for many years, and was especially interested in genealogy and travel. He was also proud of his Swedish heritage, serving as a board member and treasurer of the Swedish American Historical Society of Wisconsin.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital, especially the Palliative Care unit.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 11 AM, at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Swedish American Historical Society of Wisconsin (sahswi.org) appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
