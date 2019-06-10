|
|
Of Brookfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 31, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch, FL. at age 81. Beloved husband of Cindy (nee Slawnik). Cherished father of Ed (Mary), Jeff, and David (Heidi). Loving and proud grandpa of Allison and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Liz. Preceded in death by parents Souren and Arminuhe, brother Rhaffi, and first wife, Susan Boemer. Also survived by colleagues, loving relatives, and many friends.
Ed graduated from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1961 and practiced Radiology for over 50 years in hospitals and clinics in southeastern Wisconsin. He enjoyed his work, his Cadillacs, winters in Florida, and sharing a good joke. Memorial gathering Sunday, June 16th at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 1:00pm until time of memorial service at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Armenian Church, Greenfield, or the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2019