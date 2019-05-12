|
Srdich, Dragica (Nee Duvnjak) Passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Milan Srdich. Loving sister of Desa Djurovic, Bob (Vesna) Duvnjak, and Rod Duvnjak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Gracanica Monastery, Third Lake, Ill. Please meet at the Monastery for start of services. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019