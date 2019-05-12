|
Ojdrovic, Draginja (Nee Mandic) Passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Preceded in death by her husband Radovan. Beloved mama of George (Joanne), Jovan (Vicki), and Vera (Sherman). Loving baba of Seka (Simon), Karen Anka (Billy), and John Radovan. Dear prababa of Andy and Maggie. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. Visitation Wednesday 10:00 am until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral or Circle of Serbian Sisters appreciated. "Mama was an example of undying faith and unconditional love"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019