Drew Michael Marley
Drew Michael Marley, age 48, was born to Eternal Life on October 31, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Marley; cherished children, Ashley (Andrew) Krahn and Ryan Marley; precious granddaughter, Ava; sisters, Kelly (Joseph) Robinson, Kerry Marley, and Erin (Sam) Brookins; mother-in-law, Rose Pokzywinski; and brother-in-law's Eddie and Brian Pokzywinski. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Drew was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Kathryn Ann Marley; grandson, Ashton Krahn; grandparents, James and Elizabeth Marley and James and Kathryn Drew; uncles, Bill Drew, Tom, Pat, and Mike Marley; and father-in-law, Edward Pokrzywinski.
Drew loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid reader and history buff. He had a tender heart and an infectious sense of humor. Above all, Drew was a proud father who loved his family.
We are thankful for the love and laughter that Drew brought to our lives.
For more information please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050