Drucilla Erni
Germantown - Drucilla Erni, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 18, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born to Norman and Kathryn Olson in Green Bay, WI, the oldest of nine children. She married Richard Erni on September 9, 1961. Drucilla was an avid ski patroller and volunteered for the Red Cross. She enjoyed traveling with her husband—especially taking cruises. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Erni; her daughters: Debra (Timothy) Hackbarth and Dianne (Steven) Gleixner; four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Drucilla's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Wounded Warrior Project
or Boys' Town in Drucilla's memory.