|
|
83, passed away October 28, 2019. Born in Birchcreek, WI on August 29, 1936, the son of the late Francis and Ethel (nee: Hennikins) Cheever. Served in the United States Air Force. May 14, 1960, Duaine married Marilyn Rux. He worked in the parts department at Porcaro Ford, retiring in 2011. Duaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, roller skating, football and baseball. Surviving are his sons, James Louis (LeeAnn Morris) Cheever, and Thomas Allan Cheever; grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, Elaine, Ellen and Eva, relatives, friends and dear friend Lyn (Greg) Simon. Duaine was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn on September 30, 2017, infant son, Edward Allan Cheever, granddaughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria, Erma, and Eileen; and brothers, Donald, LeRoy, and Albert. Visitation and funeral for Duaine will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue (Hwy 20) Racine on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon. Duaine will be buried alongside his beloved wife, Marilyn.www.sturinofuneralhome.com, STURINO FUNERAL HOME, 262-632-4479
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019