Torkelson, Duane A. Of South Milwaukee, born to eternal life March 3, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of (the late) Janet O. Torkelson (nee Peterson). Loving father of Shelly Torkelson, Todd (Stephanie) Torkelson, Jodi (Reinaldo) Mesa, (the late) Shawn Torkelson, and Robbie Torkelson. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Bryan, Brytni and Duane, and great-grandfather of Abella, Hunter and Olivia. Dear brother of (the late) Paul Torkelson, Edith (the late Sheldon) Dolitsky, Betty (Joe) Caswell, Margaret (Tom) Larson, (the late) Leslie Torkelson. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Visitation on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019