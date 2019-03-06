Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Torkelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane A. Torkelson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Duane A. Torkelson Notice
Torkelson, Duane A. Of South Milwaukee, born to eternal life March 3, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of (the late) Janet O. Torkelson (nee Peterson). Loving father of Shelly Torkelson, Todd (Stephanie) Torkelson, Jodi (Reinaldo) Mesa, (the late) Shawn Torkelson, and Robbie Torkelson. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Bryan, Brytni and Duane, and great-grandfather of Abella, Hunter and Olivia. Dear brother of (the late) Paul Torkelson, Edith (the late Sheldon) Dolitsky, Betty (Joe) Caswell, Margaret (Tom) Larson, (the late) Leslie Torkelson. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Visitation on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now