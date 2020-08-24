1/
Duane C. Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane C. Decker

Cudahy - Passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 86. He was the loving father of Cary (Deb) of West Allis, WI and Christopher of Waterford, WI. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.

Duane was a proud US Air Force veteran as well as a proud member of Cudahy Lions Club, The Apollo Program, and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Lucas-Milhaupt after 30 plus years of service. Duane enjoyed dart ball, golf, and bowling.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, September 11 starting at 1PM until time of service at 3PM. Private inurnment will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Duane's greatest accomplishments are his two sons, Cary and Chris.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
03:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved