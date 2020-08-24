Duane C. DeckerCudahy - Passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 86. He was the loving father of Cary (Deb) of West Allis, WI and Christopher of Waterford, WI. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.Duane was a proud US Air Force veteran as well as a proud member of Cudahy Lions Club, The Apollo Program, and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Lucas-Milhaupt after 30 plus years of service. Duane enjoyed dart ball, golf, and bowling.A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, September 11 starting at 1PM until time of service at 3PM. Private inurnment will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Duane's greatest accomplishments are his two sons, Cary and Chris.