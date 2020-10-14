1/1
Duane D. Alf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane D. Alf

Passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Delrose. Loving father of Rick (Marilu) Alf, Randy (Vicky) Alf, Cindy (Henry) Pergande, Michael (Julie) Alf. Dear Grandfather of Sadie (Matt) Gawel, Randie Alf, Adam (Katy) Miller, Douglas Alf, Cody (Amanda) Alf, Ashley (Joseph) Marchel, Chelsie Alf, Jeremy Offutt, Jaime Offutt, Josh Offutt, Nicholas (Angela) Pergande, Katherine (Daniel) Abundiz. Great-Grandfather of Ezekiel, Sawer, Hailey, Logan, Madison. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin) on Monday, October 19th from 1-4PM followed by a service at 4PM. Inurnment at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Marfan Foundation or Spina Bifida Association of Southeastern Wisconsin Ltd. would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved