Duane D. AlfPassed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Delrose. Loving father of Rick (Marilu) Alf, Randy (Vicky) Alf, Cindy (Henry) Pergande, Michael (Julie) Alf. Dear Grandfather of Sadie (Matt) Gawel, Randie Alf, Adam (Katy) Miller, Douglas Alf, Cody (Amanda) Alf, Ashley (Joseph) Marchel, Chelsie Alf, Jeremy Offutt, Jaime Offutt, Josh Offutt, Nicholas (Angela) Pergande, Katherine (Daniel) Abundiz. Great-Grandfather of Ezekiel, Sawer, Hailey, Logan, Madison. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin) on Monday, October 19th from 1-4PM followed by a service at 4PM. Inurnment at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials to Marfan Foundation or Spina Bifida Association of Southeastern Wisconsin Ltd. would be appreciated.