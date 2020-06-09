Duane D. Gary
Age 54…Loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, and boyfriend.
Duane passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He was born on February 8, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Charlotte Hirschfeld and David Gary.
Duane grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Brookfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1984. After high school he managed Second Home Cemetery where he served as Caretaker and owned D. Gary Company -- providing concrete services.
Duane took pride in his work, was well respected for his ability to get things done and make the cemetery beautiful for others. He would share his knowledge and would give the shirt off his back for anyone, just to help. Duane was an excellent cook, grill master, funny and outgoing. He had a sweet tooth, enjoyed giving and eating candy, and taking late-night cereal runs to the kitchen. But mostly, he lived for his daughters -- they were his life.
Duane is survived by his daughters Emily and Jessica Gary, mother Charlotte Hirschfeld; his sister Dawn (& Tommie) Tryba; step-sister, LaDonna Kinney; his half- brothers, Daryl Gary and Ron (& Toni) Hirschfeld; his girlfriend Debbie Bair; his niece, Anne Hirschfeld; nephew Billy Hirschfeld; and numerous other relatives. Duane was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ernie Hirschfeld, and father David Gary.
The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 4:00 PM to 7:15 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 7:30 PM in the funeral home's chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Good Hope Cemetery, 4141 South 43rd Street, Greenfield, Wisconsin.
Proper social distancing will be honored, with 100 people max in the funeral home and cemetery at one time. Condolences may be left on Duane Gary's online guest book at: https://www.krausefuneralhome.com/obituary/duane-d-gary/
Age 54…Loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, and boyfriend.
Duane passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He was born on February 8, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Charlotte Hirschfeld and David Gary.
Duane grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Brookfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1984. After high school he managed Second Home Cemetery where he served as Caretaker and owned D. Gary Company -- providing concrete services.
Duane took pride in his work, was well respected for his ability to get things done and make the cemetery beautiful for others. He would share his knowledge and would give the shirt off his back for anyone, just to help. Duane was an excellent cook, grill master, funny and outgoing. He had a sweet tooth, enjoyed giving and eating candy, and taking late-night cereal runs to the kitchen. But mostly, he lived for his daughters -- they were his life.
Duane is survived by his daughters Emily and Jessica Gary, mother Charlotte Hirschfeld; his sister Dawn (& Tommie) Tryba; step-sister, LaDonna Kinney; his half- brothers, Daryl Gary and Ron (& Toni) Hirschfeld; his girlfriend Debbie Bair; his niece, Anne Hirschfeld; nephew Billy Hirschfeld; and numerous other relatives. Duane was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ernie Hirschfeld, and father David Gary.
The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 4:00 PM to 7:15 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 7:30 PM in the funeral home's chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Good Hope Cemetery, 4141 South 43rd Street, Greenfield, Wisconsin.
Proper social distancing will be honored, with 100 people max in the funeral home and cemetery at one time. Condolences may be left on Duane Gary's online guest book at: https://www.krausefuneralhome.com/obituary/duane-d-gary/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.