Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill
1525 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill
1525 Carmel Road
Hubertus, WI
View Map
Alma Center - age 88 years, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Son of the late Lillian (nee Russow) and Ovid Dubey. Father of Duane Jr. (Anna) Dubey, Bruce, Tim (Amy), Chris (Mary), David (Kim), Mark (Marinella), Mary (Randy), Paul (Jessie), Noel (Becky), Michelle (T.J.) Dickau, and the late Rose and John Dubey; grandpa of 30 cherished grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; former husband of the late Lenore Dubey; brother of Margaret (the late Bruce) Barnes and the late Mary Ellen (Howard) Erickson. Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11AM at the St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Visitation from 9:00a.m.-10:45a.m. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Contributions in memory of Duane may be directed to Catholic Charities (702 South High Point Road, Suite 201, Madison, WI 53719) are appreciated. The Dubey Family wishes to thank all the staff members on the 1st floor of Ainsworth Hall at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King for the love and support provided. Also, a great thanks to the doctors and nurses at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Duane.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
