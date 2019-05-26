Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 W. Drexel Ave.
Franklin, WI
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 W. Drexel Ave
Franklin, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
13207 County Rd G
Caledonia, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
3207 County Rd G
Caledonia, WI
View Map
Acker, Duane Hillary Age 79, in the presence of his family passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee on May 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Duane, otherwise fondly known as "Dewey", was born in Raymond, Wisconsin on September 18, 1939 to Benjamin and Evelyn (Searing) Acker. He was raised on the family farm located in the town of Raymond and would eventually continue the legacy of his third-generation farm. Dewey is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 50 years; six daughters Diana (Scott) Fredrickson, Dana (Jim) Bouffiou, Donell (Elmer) Kastenson, Dorian (Jason) Geschke, Denise (Chris) Stempa, and Debra (Mathew) Kneisler; 15 grandchildren; his brothers, Reverend Karl Acker, David Acker; sisters, Muriel Bergeron, Ordel Woltz, Delores (Robert) Becker, Judy (James) Oesau, Janice Acker; sister in laws, Jeanette Acker, Carol (Ron) Peck, Susan (Jerry) Bliss, Lois (Erv) Dombrowski, Sally (Lawrence) Marsch, Barb Siegel; brother-in-law Lawrence (Debbie) Siegel and many nieces and nephew and friends, too many to count. Visitation will be held at the Max Sass Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Vigil service will be led by Fr. Karl Acker at 8 PM. Additional visitation on Thursday, at St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Rd G, Caledonia, WI) from 10-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial to follow in the St. Louis Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
