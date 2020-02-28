|
Duane J. McConville
Milwaukee - Made his last call on February 24, 2020 at the age of 65. Dedicated father of Sara (Joe) Ligocki. Generous and loving grandpa of Eddie DiPietro, Lexi DiPietro, and Payton Ligocki. Brother of Rich (Kay), Kathy, Dennis (Marlene), and the late Fred. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Duane proudly served as President of Smith Steel Workers D.A.L.U. 19806 for many years. Always to be remembered for his humorous personality, bushy beard, joyful laugh, and loyalty to those he loved.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 PM to 8 PM with a Time of Sharing at 4 PM at Birch, 6610 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020