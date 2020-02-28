Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane McConville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane J. McConville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane J. McConville Notice
Duane J. McConville

Milwaukee - Made his last call on February 24, 2020 at the age of 65. Dedicated father of Sara (Joe) Ligocki. Generous and loving grandpa of Eddie DiPietro, Lexi DiPietro, and Payton Ligocki. Brother of Rich (Kay), Kathy, Dennis (Marlene), and the late Fred. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Duane proudly served as President of Smith Steel Workers D.A.L.U. 19806 for many years. Always to be remembered for his humorous personality, bushy beard, joyful laugh, and loyalty to those he loved.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 PM to 8 PM with a Time of Sharing at 4 PM at Birch, 6610 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline