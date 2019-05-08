|
Klotthor, Duane M. Passed unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019 age 66 years. Beloved husband for 45 years of Barbara (nee Gerloff) Son of the late Marvin and Doloris (Nee Holst). Dear brother of Doloris (James) Eggert. Fond brother-in-law of William "Bill" (Janet) Gerloff. Loving uncle of Steven (Julie), Curtis (Jennifer), Ryan (Bobbi) Eggert and Tina (Dean) Berndt. Special great-uncle of Noah, Michael, Zachary, Marissa and Addison. Further survived by his fur babies Shadow and Teddy, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, May 9, 2019 10:00A.M.-11:00 A.M. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Private Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. Hari, Sara and the staff at Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center for their attentive care over the past 11 years. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church very appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019