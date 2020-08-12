Duane Miller
Dousman - Passed away on Sun. July 26, 2020. Born to Edward and Alma Miller (nee Schreihart) on June 19, 1925 in Milw, WI. He attended grade school and high school in Bay View WI until his senior year when he was drafted into the Marines. Returning home after the war, he enrolled at Marquette University. He played basketball under Coach Chandler's. He completed his bachelors and Master's degrees at Marquette. He taught and coached basketball at a number of high schools Warren Township, Whitefish Bay, Pius, Catholic Memorial, and Kettle Moraine until his retirement.Duane had an outstanding career in the Army Reserve.He eventually became a Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence. He also served outstandingly at Fort Huachuca and at the Pentagon in Washington, D. C.Duane will be truly missed by his loving wife Lillian; Sons Warren (Sheryl), Richler (Sue Bartz) and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his son Mark, brothers Floyd and Marvin. Services for Duane will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. At St. Paul Catholic Church, Genesee, Depot, WI W31602 Wern Way S 38, Waukesha, WI 53189.Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com
.