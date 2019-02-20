|
Nadolski, Duane Duane Nadolski loathed the classic Christmas film "It's Wonderful Life" as a saccharine oversimplification of a man's role in his family's and community's prosperity. "Ironically - as much as he would have hated this comparison - my dad was George Bailey personified, minus the personal doubts," his son Ed Nadolski said. "He had a profound impact on the community he served and he did it by putting his family and community ahead of his personal aspirations. "In the end it became clear the well being of his family and community were one and the same with his personal aspirations," Ed Nadolski added. Duane Nadolski died Feb. 14 at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton, five days after suffering a heart attack at his home in Grafton. He was 87. Mr. Nadolski was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Beaver Dam to Edward and Marie Nadolski. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Army in 1953 and was on active duty for two years, serving as sergeant in charge of the motor pool for a bridge-building unit that was sent to Germany during the restoration following World War II. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal upon his discharge. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison on the G.I. Bill and graduated in the late 1950s with a degree in finance. While in Madison, he met his future wife, Karen Anderson, in seats on the 50-yard line at Camp Randall Stadium. The meeting sparked a lasting love affair with each other and the Badgers. They were married on June 21, 1958, in Plymouth. His wife preceded him in death on March 8, 2016. Mr. Nadolski, a resident of Port Washington for 58 years, was longtime secretary-treasurer and later president of Port Washington Savings and Loan, which has since become Associated Bank. In retirement he launched his avocation as captain of Fishin' Pole charter sport fishing service, aptly named in honor of his Polish heritage. During his financial career Mr. Nadolski did his best to help the community thrive - whether in his lending practices or his shopping habits, according to his daughter, Kristine Tayloe. Tayloe said she saw a thread of kindness in the work her father did. "It was always refreshing how encouraging and kind he was to people in the community - whether it was a loan for their new business or an opportunity for someone who lost a job," she said. "He just always wanted to give somebody a chance to succeed. But he didn't want to give them a handout, he wanted to give them a hand-up." That concern for community extended beyond professional pursuits into the plethora of organizations Mr. Nadolski served, according to his son David. David Nadolski said his father modeled an example of selflessness without ever uttering a word about altruism. "As kids we didn't know it was anything special because volunteering was part of the fabric of our family," David Nadolski said. Among his community service roles were: Parish Council and Finance Committee member for St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Parish; member of Knights of Columbus Council 2035; past member of City of Port Washington Economic Development Committee; past president for Port Washington Rotary Club; past president for Port Washington Jaycees; past president and board member for Balance Inc.; past board member for Portal Industries; past president and member of Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Ozaukee Chapter; member of Ozaukee County ARC; and mentor/friend for Port Washington Friendship Group. The greatest expression of Mr. Nadolski's character, according to his daughter Kathie Nadolski, was the devotion he displayed toward his disabled son Andrew and all people with disabilities. "He was my brother's primary caregiver when it came to his physical needs - and Andy is not a small guy," Kathie Nadolski said. "He did that for the 25 years Andy lived with him and my mother." Mr. Nadolski used his experience in finance during his service with Balance Inc. and Portal Industries to help ensure his son and hundreds like him would be able to live as independent adults, Kathie Nadolski said. Mr. Nadolski is survived by his six children, Kathleen of Cudahy, David (Theresa) of Menomonee Falls, Edward (Jacqueline) of Burlington, Kristine (Bruce) Tayloe of Bucyrus, Mo., John (Shelley) of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Andrew of Grafton. He is further survived by his sister, Nancy Slater, of Seaside Heights, N.J., 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. A visitation beginning at 4 p.m. will precede the Mass. The family has suggested memorials to Balance Inc., Grafton, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for persons with developmental disabilities. Additional information is available at balanceinc.org. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Port Washington 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019