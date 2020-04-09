|
Passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, April 7th, at the age of 86, after a brief illness. Loving husband of 32 years, best friend and true soulmate of Anne (nee Pederson). Loving and dedicated father of Doreen Reske, Duane Jr. (Cindy Laney), Deborah (Bruce) Dudeck and Donald (Debra). Grandfather of Jeffrey Reske, Jessica Lane, Jenna DuPuy, Andrew Plumb and Wyatt Dudeck. Great-Grandfather of Ella and Seamus Lane, and Amelia Plumb. Brother of Renee Kolbeck and loving Dog Dad of Henry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends. Preceded in death by son David, parents Stephen and Dorothy DuPuy, sisters Gail Sowers, Kay DuPuy, brother Stephen DuPuy III and K-9 companions Max, Dumplin, Shannon, Beefeater, Gorbi, Bear, Sadie, Pedro, Matilda, Macy and Grommit.
Duane was a dedicated employee of Wisconsin Color Press (former Wisconsin Cuneo Press) for 50 years, and was someone who truly loved his job and enthusiastically went to work every day. He also was a proud member of the Wisconsin Printing Pressman and Assistants Union Local 7, serving as its Secretary/Business Agent prior to his retirement.
For many years, Duane was a dedicated Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader. After his retirement, Duane served as a school crossing guard for the city of Milwaukee and was a volunteer at The Bridges (former WI Lutheran Care Center) for many years. He was an avid bowler and golfer, achieving a 300 game (2009) and a hole in one (1996). Duane was a sports fanatic and an avid Milwaukee Bucks (season ticket holder for 30+ years), Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Special thanks and appreciation to the dedicated physicians and staff of Ascension Columbia St. Mary's hospitals and clinics. If desired, memorials in Duane's name to the Ascension Columbia St Mary's Foundation, or the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine appreciated. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
"It took me 17 years to get 3,000 hits in baseball. I did it in one afternoon on the golf course." -Hank Aaron
