Repp, Duane Duane L. Repp passed away peacefully at his residence in Naples, Florida. Beloved husband of Rebecca Jane (Hoffmeister) and proud father of three sons - Duane, Mark and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirline, and his parents, Earl and Marie Repp. Born during the Great Depression in South Bend, Indiana, Duane was an only child. He attended Purdue University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following his graduation, he served our country in the Air Force with a squadron based in Goose Bay, Labrador. When not on duty, he communicated with his future bride (Shirline) via ham radio, when atmospheric conditions permitted. Following a long and successful career with Cummins Inc., in sales management, he became an entrepreneur and owner of several successful businesses including Cummins Wisconsin, DMT Corporation and SDR International. He was honored at the White House by President George H. W. Bush with the prestigious SBA's Exporter of the Year Award. Duane was the recipient of many other awards in the state of Wisconsin, including the Governor's Export Achievement Award. He was an avid world traveler who was especially fond of Asia. A lifelong devout Catholic, Duane was a member of Saint Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples, Florida, and Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in North Lake, Wisconsin. Duane was a member and past President of both Chenequa Country Club (Hartland, WI) and Wyndemere Country Club (Naples, FL). He enjoyed all sports and was a skilled tennis player. He is the holder of many championship trophies individually and with partners of all ages. An avid fisherman and nature enthusiast, Duane enjoyed many memorable visits to Dairymen's Country Club in northern Wisconsin with family, friends and colleagues. He was always in search of that trophy sized Musky. His love of nature and of native plants led to his becoming the President of the Native Plant Society in Southwestern Florida. He was an influencing force behind the creation of the Naples Botanical Garden. He served the garden for many years as a volunteer and docent, and as a donor. He will be missed by all who shared his passions for nature, community and family time. He is survived by sons Duane (Jill), Mark (Kristin) and Tom (Shelly) and six adoring grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn, Lauren, Austin and Nic Repp, and Alyssa Mackett (Dan). He is further survived by four loving stepchildren, Sharon (John) Nolan, Jim (Mary) Hoffmeister, John (Amanda) Hoffmeister and David (Lori) Hoffmeister along with 5 beautiful step granddaughters, 2 step grandsons and 6 step great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. followed by Life Celebration and mass at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in W314 N7462 State Rd 83 North Lake, Wisconsin. A luncheon will be served immediately following the mass at Chenequa Country Club in Hartland, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Naples Botanical Gardens, 4820 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019