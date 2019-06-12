Resources
Brissette, Duane S. Duane S. Brissette age 89, passed away June 9th, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice surrounded by his family. A celebration of Duane's life will take place on Thursday June 13th, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (410 W. Veterans Way Mukwonago, WI 53149). Visitation is from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00 pm memorial service. Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
