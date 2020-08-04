Duane W. KuehlGrafton - Called home by our Lord on August 2, 2020, age 87. Dear father of Karla (Les), Janet, Lisa and Tim (Barbara). Grandfather of Alyssa, Andrea (Dara) and Jenna (Scott). Brother-in-law of Carol and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean and son-in-law, Mike.Visitation will be Saturday, August 8th from 10:00am-12:00pm, (face coverings and physical distancing required) at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8635 N. 60th St. Brown Deer, followed by private funeral service (due to attendance limitations). The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Heritage Funeral Home website. Internment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.Duane was a founding member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, an incorporator, initial treasurer, instructor and member of the board of regents at Wisconsin Lutheran College, and a board member of the Northwestern Publishing House. As president of his own private accounting firm, he was a member and past president of the WICPA and served on many committees of the AICPA. Duane was an active member and often served as treasurer of the WELS Historical Institute, WELSMEN, Pommersher Verein Friestadt, and the Greater Menonomee Falls Committee and Foundation Trust. He was an avid Badger fan and attended at least one football game every year for 71 years.Family requests that memorials be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Lutheran College, or Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel.