Swan, Duke Anthony Swan, Duke A. age 56, of West Allis, WI. died Sunday June 23, 2019. Husband of Maria Russel Swan. Father of Hannah Swan and son of Bel and Irene Swan. Visitation 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday at Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Mass of Christian Burial 1:30PM at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Interment Parish Cemetery. Memorials to the Swan Family at Box 310, Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019