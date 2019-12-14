Services
Laid to rest on December 12, 2019, age 83 years, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Mara Novakovich (nee Lukic), father of Gordana (Stevan) Rajak, Mane (Zorica), Vida (Andrew) Shaffer, and Dane (Svetlana). Loving and proud grandfather of Marina, Goyko, Pero, Djoko, Andrija, Rade, Jovanka, Mikey, and Dusan. Further survived by many other nieces, nephews, family, kumovi, and friends. He was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and he worked as a machinist at the CP Rail for over 25 years. Dushan will be fondly remembered as a loving father and grandfather. Funeral services will be held at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
