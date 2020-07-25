Dylan Seitz

Dylan SeitzBrookfield - July 21, 2020 age 27 years. Beloved son of Paul and Patti Seitz. Dear brother of Charles, Matthew and Kevin. Loving grandson of Virginia Shine. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirleen Seitz and maternal grandfather, Edgar Shine. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Dylan loved antique cars, fishing and playing Frisbee.A celebration of Dylan's Life will take place on Wednesday July 29 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:30 PM.