Dylan Seitz
Dylan Seitz

Brookfield - July 21, 2020 age 27 years. Beloved son of Paul and Patti Seitz. Dear brother of Charles, Matthew and Kevin. Loving grandson of Virginia Shine. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirleen Seitz and maternal grandfather, Edgar Shine. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Dylan loved antique cars, fishing and playing Frisbee.

A celebration of Dylan's Life will take place on Wednesday July 29 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:30 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Harder Funeral Home
JUL
29
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Harder Funeral Home
