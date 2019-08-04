|
Keever, E. Burt Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Lyn Keever. Survived by his children, Mark (Linda) Keever, Clint (Kathy) Keever, Claudia (Russell) Ontiveros and Ben Keever; grandchildren, Jesse, Amanda, Heather, Erin, Clint Jr., Jerry, Joel, Christy, Kelly, Brian, Damien, the late Dustin and 19 great-grandchildren. Step-father of Mary Helen, Clare, Shannon and the late Christopher. Dear brother of Kenneth (Sandra) Keever. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Gathering Monday, August 12 at ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA 8661 N. 76TH PLACE, MILWAUKEE, WI at 9am. Memorial Mass at 11am. Burial to follow. Burt proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He participated in Barbershop Harmony for 65 years and was known as Burt the Voice in his younger years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019