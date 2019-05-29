Stratton, E. Rheta "Whatever happened to that fella with the two little boys?" With that question to a General Electric co-worker, Eva Rheta Tucker started an eventual romance with Carl Stratton that led to their marriage and a life together in Greendale. It was interrupted when Carl died in 2001, but started again for good when Rheta passed away on May 24 at the age of 81. She is survived by her sons, Brian of Florida and Brad (Jane) of Wisconsin, and her two grandsons, Joshua (and partner Stephanie) and Jacob of Wisconsin. Also surviving are many in-laws, Mary Ebner of Wisconsin, Stella Klotz of Illinois, Martha Stasaski of Tennessee, Catherine and Jim Palmeri of Michigan, Joann House of Florida, Nancy and Ed Hintz of Wisconsin, and Joan Knaak of Wisconsin; her best friend Cindy Hughes of Wisconsin; wonderful neighbors and friends throughout Greendale; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carl, as can be guessed, now has two heavenly spouses; Rheta joined his first wife, Violet May Knaak, who passed in 1964 following an illness. Rheta was the only child of Paul and Annie Tucker and grew up in Milwaukee's Bluemound Heights neighborhood, attending Solomon Juneau High School. She worked as a key punch operator at Louis Allis and General Electric. After marriage, she was frequently a mom first, at her best as a volunteered field trip chaperone, Cub Scout den mom, bowling coach, and Sunday and Tuesday school teacher at her beloved St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Greendale, WI. She enjoyed every voice she sang alongside in the church choir, but her best stories were after regional and national Lutheran women's conventions. After her boys graduated high school, she enjoyed many wonderful colleagues during decades working at Kinetic Co. in Greendale. To the end she stayed as active as she could in her treasured Greendale Women's Club and bridge clubs. Visitation at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway, Greendale, on Thursday, May 30 from 4 - 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private interment at Pinelawn Cemetery.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019