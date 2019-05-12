|
Lechner, Rosemarie E. (Nee Christ) "Rosie" age 91 of Hartford, WI passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Rose (nee Hauser) and Edward; beloved wife of 53 years of the late Francis E. "Fritz"; loving mother of 4 sons Thomas (Kristine), Donald (Doris), Joseph (Kathleen) and Robert Lechner, and 2 daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Checolinski and JoAnn (the late Pete) Engelke; cherished grandma of 14 and proud great-grandma of 15; dear sister of Dolores Margelowsky and dear sister-in-law of Shirley Christ. She is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial for Rosie will be celebrated Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6PM at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St. Hartford, WI 53027) with Visitation at the church Monday from 2:30-5:45PM. Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, 10AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: St. Kilian Church (428 Forest St. Hartford, WI 53027) or to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019