1/
E. Thomas Schilling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Thomas Schilling

Wauwatosa - Was reunited with his beloved wife Lois on September 24, 2020 just 17 days shy of his 90th birthday. Loving father of Steven (Diane Rafats) and Sarah (Richard) Wendt. Proud grandfather of Ashley (Philip Mestenhauser) and Mitchell.

After graduating from Wauwatosa High School, Tom went on to North Central College where he graduated in 1951. After that he went on to join the service where he served in the Korean War for two years. After his service to the United States, he attended the University of Wisconsin Law School and graduated in 1956 with his Doctorate of Law.

Private family services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved