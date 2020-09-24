E. Thomas SchillingWauwatosa - Was reunited with his beloved wife Lois on September 24, 2020 just 17 days shy of his 90th birthday. Loving father of Steven (Diane Rafats) and Sarah (Richard) Wendt. Proud grandfather of Ashley (Philip Mestenhauser) and Mitchell.After graduating from Wauwatosa High School, Tom went on to North Central College where he graduated in 1951. After that he went on to join the service where he served in the Korean War for two years. After his service to the United States, he attended the University of Wisconsin Law School and graduated in 1956 with his Doctorate of Law.Private family services will be held.