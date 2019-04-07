Resources
William E. Knepprath Jr.

William E. Knepprath Jr. Notice
Knepprath, Jr., William E. SAUKVILLE, April 2, 2019, age 82, husband of Loretta (nee Strohmeyer), dear dad of Roger (Sheila) Knepprath, Barbara (Allan) Viste, Marie (Gary) Paulus, Patricia (Thomas) Liimatta and Thomas Knepprath further survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his sister Marion Schmidt, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass 6PM Tues, April 9, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, 145 W Church St, Saukville, WI. Visitation 4-5:45PM Tues. AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Memorials to Horizon Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
