Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl A. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl A. Thompson Notice
Earl A. Thompson

Fond Du Lac - Formerly of Milwaukee, Passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean Thompson (nee Anderson). Loving father of Pamela (Thomas) Ruka, Terri Chapman, and Patricia Thompson. Proud grandpa of Thomas, Joseph, Jennifer, Nathan, Catherine, Danielle, Devin, Dylan, and great-grandpa of Daniel, Eva, Matthew, and Joshua. Preceded in death by his brother's Walter and Kenneth Thompson. He will be loved and missed by his second wife of 25 years Janet. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, December 20, from 9:00AM - 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel, with a funeral service at 11:00AM. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline