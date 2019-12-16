|
|
Earl A. Thompson
Fond Du Lac - Formerly of Milwaukee, Passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean Thompson (nee Anderson). Loving father of Pamela (Thomas) Ruka, Terri Chapman, and Patricia Thompson. Proud grandpa of Thomas, Joseph, Jennifer, Nathan, Catherine, Danielle, Devin, Dylan, and great-grandpa of Daniel, Eva, Matthew, and Joshua. Preceded in death by his brother's Walter and Kenneth Thompson. He will be loved and missed by his second wife of 25 years Janet. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, December 20, from 9:00AM - 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel, with a funeral service at 11:00AM. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019