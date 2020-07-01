1/
Earl B. Newman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl B. Newman

Glendale - Earl B. Newman passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on May 23, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Lucille Newman (Nee Lewis). He graduated from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. In the last 25 years of his career, he was an appraiser for American Appraisal Associates.

"His life was gentle; and the elements so mixed in him, that Nature might stand up and say to all the world, 'THIS WAS A MAN!'"

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Harriet Rogoza Newman; children Robert Newman (Betsy), Laurie Newman (Jeff Vogeler), and Abbey Newman (Corey Jakubowicz); grandchildren Nick Newman, Dan Newman (Claire Johnson), Brad Smith (Josh Westerlund), Brian Smith (Amanda), Millie Jakubowicz; and great-granddaughters Harper Smith and Alice Newman. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Newman.

Private services were held on June 30, 2020. A future memorial will take place to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid or a charity of personal choice.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved