Earl B. NewmanGlendale - Earl B. Newman passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on May 23, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Lucille Newman (Nee Lewis). He graduated from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. In the last 25 years of his career, he was an appraiser for American Appraisal Associates."His life was gentle; and the elements so mixed in him, that Nature might stand up and say to all the world, 'THIS WAS A MAN!'"He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Harriet Rogoza Newman; children Robert Newman (Betsy), Laurie Newman (Jeff Vogeler), and Abbey Newman (Corey Jakubowicz); grandchildren Nick Newman, Dan Newman (Claire Johnson), Brad Smith (Josh Westerlund), Brian Smith (Amanda), Millie Jakubowicz; and great-granddaughters Harper Smith and Alice Newman. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Newman.Private services were held on June 30, 2020. A future memorial will take place to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid or a charity of personal choice.