Brinkman, Earl Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Georgiann "the Boss" for 24 years. Father of Justin (Jenny) Brinkman, Jessica (Ed) Kosmatka, Jason (Michelle) Sobczak, the late Michelle Mielke, Carol Baynes, Frank Brinkman and Earl Brinkman Jr. Brother of Frank (Zoann) Brinkman, the late George "Jake" (Nancy) Tamse, the late Carol Tamse and the late John (Carol) Brinkman. Also loved by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Earl's life will be Saturday July 13th, 2-6 pm at The Bowery Bar & Grill, 3023 W. Ryan Rd, Franklin In lieu of flowers, family welcomes photos and memories to be shared honoring Earl's life. "A simple celebration, a gathering of friends; here is wishing you great happiness, a joy that never ends."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019