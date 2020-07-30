Earl G. Remmel
Born to eternal life July 29, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Nee Briefe). Dad of Brian (Terri), Karen Mancl and Heather (Bill) Frederick. Grandpa of Leanna, Cale (fiancée Jenna), Bethany, Brett, Kari and Evan. Great grandpa of Isabella and Lila. Also loved by other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial, Chapel of the Flowers, Monday, August 3, 2-230PM. Service 230PM.
Retiree of Milwaukee Railroad and Miller Brewing. He also served on the Richfield Volunteer Fire Department.