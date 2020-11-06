Earl Grupe
A humble man of integrity and faith was born into eternal life at age 85 on November 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and family at home as he passed peacefully into his Savior's arms.
Worked at Ph. Orth Co. in Oak Creek helping it to grow as Chief Financial Officer.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Carol (Luedtke) of Woodruff, WI, daughter Lori Kiser (Mark) of Woodruff, WI, son John Grupe (Tanya) of Wausau, WI, five grandchildren; Adam Kiser (Bex) of Kansas City, MO, Caleb Kiser (Taylor) of Seattle, WA, Daniel Kiser (Brenna) of Omaha, NE, Jerel Grupe of Wauwatosa, WI, and Kayla MacIntyre (James) of Virginia Beach, VA, and two great granddaughters; Kahlia MacIntyre and Kieava Kiser. Two brothers Vernon (Carol) Grupe and Clarence (Betty) Grupe preceded him in death. Two sisters Caroline Wieland (Adolf Koncilja) and Joyce Lulloff (Frank) survive him as do numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Creek, WI and Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae, WI serving as elder and leader in both congregations. He was also an active member of Mitchell Field Rotary in Milwaukee for many years.
There will be a memorial service at Peace Lutheran Church, Arbor Vitae, WI on Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m. Due to concerns from the COVID pandemic only immediate family will attend but the service will be live streamed for those who wish to view it. The web address for the service is https://youtu.be/c3HU-Wcg7Q0
There will also be a graveside interment service at the Kassa Cemetery, Cleveland, WI at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 followed by a lunch at St. John St. Peter Lutheran Church in Cleveland, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Lutheran World Relief or Alzheimer's Association
