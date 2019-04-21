Services
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Earl Norman Johnson

Earl Norman Johnson Notice
Johnson, Earl Norman Passed peacefully at home on April 15th, 2019 at age 86. Longtime resident of Shorewood. Beloved husband and best friend of Dorothy (nee Henkel) for 65 years. Loving father of Michael (Sharon) Johnson, Thomas (Sandra) Johnson and Lisa (Bill) Schulte. Grandfather of Laura and David Jarosinski, Travis (Amy) Tippery, Nicholas Johnson, Matthew (Brittany) Schulte and Elisabeth Schulte. Great grandfather of Eleanor. Dear brother of Shirley Passell. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Earl was a 40 year retiree from Wisconsin Bell through AT&T. He served in the US Army from 1955-1957. Earl enjoyed traveling and was an avid camper with Dorothy, family and friends throughout the United States. His culinary skills will be missed by many. Earl had a quick wit, funny sense of humor and more one liners than one can imagine. Please join Earl's family as they celebrate his life on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at Northshore Funeral Services Chapel. Reverend Chris Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to North Shore Presbyterian Church 4048 N. Bartlett Avenue, Shorewood WI 53211.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
