Earl Sherry Evans
Joined us on Earth November 4, 1923 in Hibbing, Minnesota. Earl left us on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Preceded in death by Parents Ray and Blenda, his Brother and Sister, Wayne and Beverle. Earl is survived by Daughters, Lark (Carlon) Metcalf, Linda (Dennis) Hoeft and Sons, Stephen (Barbara) and David (Cynthia), Eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.
Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm with a prayer service at 5:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 South 27th Street, Oak Creek, Earl touched the lives of many people and will be fondly remembered by them. Earl has gone to a more enjoyable existence and has been reunited with his Beloved Wife, Delores. Those of us left behind will miss his love, honesty, wisdom and caring spirit. Until we join you Earl, know that we love you and will cherish your memory always. (For complete obituary refer to Heritage Funeral Home website).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019