Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Sherry Evans


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Sherry Evans Notice
Earl Sherry Evans

Joined us on Earth November 4, 1923 in Hibbing, Minnesota. Earl left us on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Preceded in death by Parents Ray and Blenda, his Brother and Sister, Wayne and Beverle. Earl is survived by Daughters, Lark (Carlon) Metcalf, Linda (Dennis) Hoeft and Sons, Stephen (Barbara) and David (Cynthia), Eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.

Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm with a prayer service at 5:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 South 27th Street, Oak Creek, Earl touched the lives of many people and will be fondly remembered by them. Earl has gone to a more enjoyable existence and has been reunited with his Beloved Wife, Delores. Those of us left behind will miss his love, honesty, wisdom and caring spirit. Until we join you Earl, know that we love you and will cherish your memory always. (For complete obituary refer to Heritage Funeral Home website).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline