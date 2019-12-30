Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church
8675 S. 13th St
Oak Creek, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church
8675 S. 13th St
Oak Creek, WI
Earle H. Dahlmann

Earle H. Dahlmann Notice
Earle H. Dahlmann

Passed away December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents Reinhold and Erna Dahlmann. Earle is survived by his wife, the love of his life for the past 62 years, Gay Dahlmann (nee Graves). He also leaves behind his 4 children, Alan (Paula), Debbie Weber, David (Maureen), and DeeDee (Rob) Dong, his 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his brother Kenneth, as well as many wonderful relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, January 3rd, from 5 PM - 6 PM, at Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church, 8675 S. 13th St. Oak Creek, WI 53154. Memorial Service to follow at 6 PM.

Rest in peace dad and watch over us all! We love you with all of our hearts!!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
