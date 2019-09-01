|
|
Burnom Sr., Eddie Entered into God's loving arms on August 26, 2019; age 75. Preceded in death by his parents Nathaniel and Rosie B. Burnham, and daughter Tony Burnom. Survived by his son Eddie Burnom Jr. and siblings Freddie Jones, Prenella Pridgeon, Johnnie Burnom, Marshal J. Burnham, and Erma J. Howard. Beloved grandfather of Marissa J., Kaitlen M., and Dominik E.J. Burnom. Services to be held at Brett Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Visitation from 4-5pm, followed by formal service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019