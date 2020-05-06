Eddie "Big Ed" Sparks



Milwaukee - Born to Life on May 6, 1958, Born to Eternal Life on May 2, 2020. Beloved High School Sweetheart and husband of Kathleen (née Rose) for 43 years. Loving father of Ryan and Eddie (Mary) Sparks. Cherished grandpa of Austin, Alissa, Lillian, Maya, Abby, Lucy and Eddie "EJ". Dear brother of Wiley "Skip" (Kay), Christine (Dave) Weber, Linda Johnson, Joan (George) Steiner and Donald Sparks. Longtime friend of Gary Radar. Big Ed is also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Eddie was a Millwright at Briggs & Stratton for 30 loyal years.



Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held on a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store