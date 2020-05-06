Eddie "Big Ed" Sparks
1958 - 2020
Eddie "Big Ed" Sparks

Milwaukee - Born to Life on May 6, 1958, Born to Eternal Life on May 2, 2020. Beloved High School Sweetheart and husband of Kathleen (née Rose) for 43 years. Loving father of Ryan and Eddie (Mary) Sparks. Cherished grandpa of Austin, Alissa, Lillian, Maya, Abby, Lucy and Eddie "EJ". Dear brother of Wiley "Skip" (Kay), Christine (Dave) Weber, Linda Johnson, Joan (George) Steiner and Donald Sparks. Longtime friend of Gary Radar. Big Ed is also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Eddie was a Millwright at Briggs & Stratton for 30 loyal years.

Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held on a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
Eddie rest in peace my friend. Say hi to weasel
Randy
Friend
May 5, 2020
Rest In Peace, Eddie! You were a good, kind man. God Bless.
Ann
Coworker
