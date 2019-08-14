Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Edgar V. Artz Notice
Artz, Edgar V. August 11, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of Judy M. Kellen and the late Kathleen F. (nee Hogan). Dear father of Mary (David) Riffel, the late Kaylyn Jones and the late Patricia (John) Berens. Further survived by six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a step grand daughter, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield on Saturday, August 17 from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to a are appreciated. Edgar was an Army veteran, having served during WWII. He was the former president of ArcRon Ltd.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
