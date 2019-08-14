|
Artz, Edgar V. August 11, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of Judy M. Kellen and the late Kathleen F. (nee Hogan). Dear father of Mary (David) Riffel, the late Kaylyn Jones and the late Patricia (John) Berens. Further survived by six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a step grand daughter, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield on Saturday, August 17 from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to a are appreciated. Edgar was an Army veteran, having served during WWII. He was the former president of ArcRon Ltd.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019