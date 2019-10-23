Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Edith M. Bardele-Heebner

Edith M. Bardele-Heebner Notice
Edith M. Bardele-Heebner

(Nee Hase) Entered Eternal Life on October 22, 2019 age 96 years. Loving mother of Lyle (Charleen) and Lorin (Debbie). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Brett, Danielle, Rachele, Dominic, Cameron, Kyle, Mikayla and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Fred Bardele, second husband Fritz Heebner and oldest son Lynn. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, W196 N9525 Crossview Way, Menomonee Falls from 11:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Burial at Graceland Cemetery to follow.

Edith was a devoted member of Wellington Park and then Grace Lutheran Church for many years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
