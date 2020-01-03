|
Edith M. Klement (nee Fossman)
Edith M. Klement (nee Fossman) of Lake Beulah, WI, passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice with family at her side. She is now reunited in heaven with her loving late husband of thirty-seven years, Ronald J. Klement, Sr.
Born April 26,1937 in Laona, WI to Eva and Henry Fossman, Edith is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Lorraine & Sylvia and brother, Henry.
Edie met Ronald Klement, in their mutual sixth grade class in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, marrying in October, 1956 after a long courtship. Together, Ron and Edie raised their five children, Debra (Paul) Thomas of Glendale, AZ, Ronald J. Jr. (Susan) of Greendale, WI, Robert (Carol) of Lake Beulah, WI, Daniel (Dawn Schwulst) of Friendship, WI, Ellen of Westminster, CO., all of whom Edith is survived by. Edith is further survived by her four grandchildren, Neal, Kate, Sean & Ryan Klement, as well as four step-grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Ashley and Alan McCracken. In addition to sister Dorie of New Berlin, WI and brother Ray of Longmont, CO, as well many other friends and relatives.
Edith and her family wintered primarily in Wauwatosa, WI as members of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, where she was a long time member of the St. Jude Plant Circle, and summered at Lake Beulah beginning in 1966, becoming a year round resident in 1985. Edith was a member of Lake Beulah Yacht Club for over 52 years, serving as president of the LBYC Sidestays Women's Auxiliary in 1974, and as a proud supporter of the Lake Beulah Sailing School until her passing. Additionally, Edith was a member of the Sunshine Garden Club, Mukwonago, WI, for many years. Edie passed her love of Lake Beulah, special care for animals, & a fervent knowledge of gardening to her children, their spouses, & her grandchildren. Edith was a hard-working, devoted wife who supported her husband Ron in all aspects of their relationship, personal & business. She will always be remembered by her family for her wonderful qualities as a true matriarch & role model, as well as for her willing determination, unwavering strength, fierce loyalty, and bountiful generosity. Edith's utmost care and concern for her family will forever leave an indelible positive impression, and the plethora of opportunities yielded for her loved ones in light of her perseverance will never go under appreciated. Without her & these attributes, nothing would have been possible.
The family would like to thank the Aurora Cancer Team at West Allis Memorial Hospital and the entire staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa for their loving and dignified care. Special thanks to friends Deborah Flores & Jill Martin-Sabatinelli for their watchful support & care.
Visitation is Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 9:30AM-11AM at
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa, WI. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11AM at St. Jude's. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Memorials suggested to Lake Beulah Sailing School, PO Box 729 East Troy, WI 53120, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, 1155 N. Honey Creek Parkway Wauwatosa, WI 53213, or to St. Jude the Apostle School, 800 Glenview Avenue Wauwatosa, WI 53213.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020