Edith Silverstein(nee Gilman) Aug. 21, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Linda (Thomas Hardy) Silverstein, Steven Silverstein, and Laurie (Simon) Watt. Cherished grandmother of Erin Watt, Geoffrey (Alexandra) Watt, and Claire Silverstein. Proud great-grandmother of Fiona and Eliza Watt. Fond sister of Jack Gilman. Dear sister-in-law of Nancy and Harvey King. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Edie proudly served our country as an Army WAC during WWII.Private family services were held at Spring Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials are suggested to USTAAW, c/o Dr. Josefina Gardinier, USTAAW President, 21845 Gareth Lane, Brookfield, WI 53045.