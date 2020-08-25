1/
Edith Silverstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Silverstein

(nee Gilman) Aug. 21, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Linda (Thomas Hardy) Silverstein, Steven Silverstein, and Laurie (Simon) Watt. Cherished grandmother of Erin Watt, Geoffrey (Alexandra) Watt, and Claire Silverstein. Proud great-grandmother of Fiona and Eliza Watt. Fond sister of Jack Gilman. Dear sister-in-law of Nancy and Harvey King. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Edie proudly served our country as an Army WAC during WWII.

Private family services were held at Spring Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials are suggested to USTAAW, c/o Dr. Josefina Gardinier, USTAAW President, 21845 Gareth Lane, Brookfield, WI 53045.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved